CaixaPay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00559042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,442.26 or 2.01201915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.44 or 0.07079798 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.