Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CHI stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

