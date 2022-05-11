Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CHI stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
