California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of PPL worth $50,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in PPL by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.