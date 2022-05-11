California Public Employees Retirement System Has $46.81 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Leidos worth $46,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Leidos by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Leidos by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

