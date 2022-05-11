California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.48 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,078,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,527 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $47,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

