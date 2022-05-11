California Public Employees Retirement System Has $55.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $55,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 113,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,985 shares of company stock worth $3,567,684. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.