California Public Employees Retirement System Has $55.94 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $55,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $171.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

