California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $44,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 365,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 278,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.