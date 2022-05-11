California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575,346 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $52,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 896.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 40,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

NYSE:SUI opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.51 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.