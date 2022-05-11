California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,953 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.06. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $158.15 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.