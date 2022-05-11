California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,565 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $54,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 472,381 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 458,535 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

NYSE:LYB opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

