California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,914 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Avantor worth $53,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.