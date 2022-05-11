California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,432,000 after buying an additional 625,425 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after buying an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

CWT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 6,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,221. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

