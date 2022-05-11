California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

California Water Service Group Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.