Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of CALA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 286,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,700. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.