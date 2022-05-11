Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 563,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

