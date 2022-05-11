Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE TGH opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Textainer Group Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.