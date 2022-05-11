Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 29.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.11.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

