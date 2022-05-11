Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

