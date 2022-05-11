Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STWD opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.