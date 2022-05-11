Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,211. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

