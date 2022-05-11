Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.66

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 41508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$552.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

