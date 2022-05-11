Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNEGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 114866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.23 million and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.25 million. Research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

