Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 114866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.23 million and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.25 million. Research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

