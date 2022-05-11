Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.25

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 19262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.