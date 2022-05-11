Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cannae by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

