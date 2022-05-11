Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Cano Health alerts:

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.