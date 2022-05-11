Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

GOEV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 371,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,215. The stock has a market cap of $708.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.22. Canoo has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canoo by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 30.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

