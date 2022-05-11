Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 375,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Canoo has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $713.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canoo by 138.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

