Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 10,314 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 998,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,424. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05.

