Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after buying an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. 7,986,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

