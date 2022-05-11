Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:KMI remained flat at $$18.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,116,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,023,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.