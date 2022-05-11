Capital Analysts LLC Buys 325 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.96. 984,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

