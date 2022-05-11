Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVOO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,881. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $158.41 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43.

