Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $725.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.55 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

