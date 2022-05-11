Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

GD traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $226.94. 1,829,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

