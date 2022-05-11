Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $30.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $31.54.

OAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

OAS stock opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $3,120,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

