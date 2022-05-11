Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.