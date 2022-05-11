CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

