CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $22.85 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after buying an additional 766,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $66,937,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

