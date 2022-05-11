CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.26. 65,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.96 and its 200-day moving average is $534.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

