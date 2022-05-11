CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

