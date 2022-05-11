CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 201,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.88. 17,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.80. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $343.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

