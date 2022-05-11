CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $148.57 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

