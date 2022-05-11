Carbon Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $34,144.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.38 or 0.07301578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,883,346 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

