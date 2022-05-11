Cardano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.19 billion and approximately $2.51 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00100985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00299658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000303 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

