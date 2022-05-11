Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.49

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 144271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

