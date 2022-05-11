CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MTBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareCloud currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

