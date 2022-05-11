CareCloud’s (MTBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

