CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

CARG stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,806,000.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

