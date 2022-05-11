CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.07 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 2,452,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,122.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

